These areas of Chennai will face power shutdown on Jan 22; check details

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm to perform various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Koyambedu: Jai Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar, Pragadeswarar Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Valluvar Salai, Balavinayagar Nagar, Vinayagapuram, Annai Sathya Nagar, Thirukumarapuram, Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street, Dr Ambedkar Street, TSD Nagar, Janakiraman Colony, part of 100 Feet Road, SAF Games Village, Alagiri Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Loganatha Nagar, Indira Gandhi Street, Mangali Nagar.

Kumananchavadi: Golden Homes FDR1, Golden Homes FDR2, Poonamallee Bypass, BSNL, MTC Depot.