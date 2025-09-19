These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on September 20 and 21; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended at the following locations on September 20 (Saturday) from 9 am to 5 pm due to urgent work on 11kV bus bay extension for the Creation of 11kV Power Transformer – III at 33 KV Koyambedu Market Power Station. Power supply will be resumed after the maintenance work is completed. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed

Koyambedu Market: Srinivasa Nagar, Bhaktavaschalam Road, Semathaman Nagar, Idar Road, Mettukulam, New Colony, Thiruveethi Amman Koil Street, Chinmaya Nagar, Nelkundram, Azhwar Thiru Nagar, Mookambika Nagar, Alagammal Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bhubaneswar Nagar.

September 21 (Sunday) - Sidco Tirumullaivoyal: Sidco Women’s Industrial Estate