    These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on Oct 3; check details

    Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Oct 2025 8:30 PM IST
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Friday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

    Porur: Karambakkam, Kandaswamy Nagar, Ponni Nagar, Arunachalam Nagar, Mothi Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Kaveri Nagar, Dharmaraja Nagar, Viswanathan Street, and Bhramanar Street.

    Meanwhile, public grievance meetings will be conducted in the executive engineers' offices in Egmore, Avadi and Perambur at 11 am on Friday.

    DTNEXT Bureau

