These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on June 20; check details here

CHENNAI: The power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday to perform various maintenance works. If the works are completed, supply will be resumed before 2 pm.

Adyar: Besant Nagar Gangai Street, Apper Street, Tiger Varathachariyar Street, Arundel Beach Road, Beach Road, Rukkumani Road, Ashtalakshmi Garden, Odaikuppam, Thedeer Nagar, Coastal Road, Thirumurugan Street, Vaigai Street, Kaveri Street, Kottivakkam Kottivakkam Kuppam, 2nd to 4th Seaward Road, Balakrishna Road, Thiruveethiamman Kovil Street, ECR Main Road, Tiruvalluvar Nagar 1st to 8th Main Road, 1st to 54th Cross Street, IOB, Bagath Singh Salai 1st to 6th Street, RTO Office, Shivani Apartments.

Velachery: Bypass 100 Feet Road Lakshmi Nagar 1st to 6th Street, Raju Gandhi Street, MGR Nagar 1st to 7th Street, Venkateshwara Nagar 1st to 2nd Street, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Nathan Subramani Colony, VGP Selva Nagar, Bethel Avenue, Muthukrishnan Street.

Tambaram: Erumbliyur Sundanantha Bharathi Street, Mothilal Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Ganapathi Puram, Sarma Street, Murugesan Street, Paralinellaiyappar Street, Ashok Nagar, part of MES Road, Sri Ram Nagar, Chitlapakkam Ganesh Nagar, 100 Feet Road, Dhana Lakshmi Street.

Pallavaram: Kilkattalai Jain Green Acres Apartment Group House, Latheef Colony 1st to 3rd Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Dharga Line and Road, Renuka Nagar, KH Housing, Vembuli Nagar, NSK Nagar, GP Madhavan Street.

Sholinganallur: Sankarapuram, Kanni Koil, Sithalapakkam Main Road, Housing Board, Vellakkal, Ponniyamman Kavadi, Gandhi Street, part of Nanmangalam.