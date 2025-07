These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 29; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

KK Nagar: Valasaravakkam, Virugambakkam, Alwarthiru Nagar.

Tambaram: Madambakkam, Vengaivasal, Mappedu, Agaramthen, Padhuvanchery, Kaspapuram, Secretariat Colony, Camp Road, Sembakkam, Agaram Main Road, Selaiyur, VGP Srinivasa Nagar, VGP Saravana Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Thiruvanchery, Noothenchery, Ganapathy Nagar, Gnandha Nagar, Bharathidhasan Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Gayathri Garden, Part of Rajakeelpakkam, Gowrivakkam, Santhoshpuram, Rikki Garden, Rajaji Nagar, Sundaram Colony, Parasakthi Nagar, Sathyasai Nagar, Gokul Nagar, Sha Avenue, Kamaraj Nagar, Jayendra Nagar, Tharageswari Nagar, KVIC Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Palaniyappa Nagar, Santhammal Nagar, Vignarajapuram, Vijayanagaram, K.K.Salai, Sivagami Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, Alamelupuram, Kannan Nagar, Indra Nagar, Cholan Nagar, Sudharshan Nagar, TIANA Sky City, Thirumal Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Sri Devi Nagar.