These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on July 28; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Monday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Nungambakkam: Nungambakkam High Road, Krishnama Road, Pragathambal Street, Kodambakkam High Road, Wallace Garden, Rutland Gate 1st to 4th Streets, Cathedral Garden Road, Thiruveethiyan Street, Model School Road, Aziz Mulk 1st to 5th Street, Anna Salai, Nungambakkam High Road 4th Lane, Greams Road, Murugesan Naicker Complex, GN Chetty Road, Habibullah Road, Shafi Mohammed Road, Jaipur Nagar, Lloyds Road, Ganesh Street, West End Street, Gopalapuram Area, Vidhyodaya Road, Prakasam Street, GK Puram, Thirumurthy Nagar Main Road, Thirumurthy Nagar 1st to 6th Street, Sundaram Avenue, GA Khan Street.