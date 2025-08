These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on August 7; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Thursday for carrying out various maintenance works. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

Egmore: Ramanujam Street, Vinayagamuthali Street, Thambinayakkan Street, Muniyappa Street, Kothavalchavadi, Errabalu Street, Mannady, Wall Tax Road, Wood Warf Street, Amman Koil Street, Telegraph Abbai Street, North Wall Road, Annapillai Street, Palliappan Street, Mullaha sahib Street, Perumal Mudali Street, Narayana Mudhali Street, Muthaiah Street, Goodwown Street, Govindhappa Street, Mint Street, Thulasingam Street, Periya Naicken Street, Chinnanaicken Street, NSC Bose Road, General Muthaiah Street, TV Basin Street, PKG Area, Thandavarayan Street, Arunachalam Street, Thirupalli Street, KN Agraharam, Chinna Thambi Street, KN Tank Road, Pethatha Naicken Street, Iron Manga Street, Veerappan Street, NSC Bose Road, Kalyanapuram Housing Board, Jatkapuramkanthappa Street, Murukkapp Street, Ela Kanthappa Street, Edayapalayam, Ponnappan Street, Vengatrayan Street, Ramanan Road, Audhiyappa Street, VaikundaVaithiyar Street, Kalathipillai Street, Irulappan Street, Elephant Gate Street, Chandrappa Street, Ayya Mudali Street, Audiyappa Street, Godown Street, Govindappa Street, MS Nagar, Housing Board, Kannaiah Naidu Street, Padavattamman Street, TA Naidu Street, Theru Lane, Pedunaicken Street.

Tondiarpet Division: Kummalamman Koil Street, GA Road, part of TH Road I, Solayappan Street, Kappalpolu Street, VP Koil Street, Rainy Hospital, Thandavarayan Street, Sri Rangamal Street, Ramanujam Street, Sanjeevarayan Street, Subburayan Street, Balumudali Street, Old Washermenpet, part of Ilaya Street I Part, part of Mannappan Street I, Thangavel Street, Nainiappan Street, Perumalkovil Street, Veerakutty Street, KG Garden, Mayor Basudev Street.

Neelankarai: Canal Road Main Road, Old Ganesh Nagar 1st to 7th Street, Mahathma Gandhi 1st to 12th Street, Kamarajar Nagar Gopinath Avenue 1st to 3rd Street, Anna Street, MGR Nagar, Bharathi Street, Ramalingam Nagar, Karpaga Vinayagar 7th Main Road, Narayana Nagar, Vivekananda Street, Senthamarai Street.

Adyar Division: Kasthuri Bai Nagar, Karpaga Vinayaga Nagar, Classic Enclave, Royal Enclave, Saravana Nagar, Rajan Nagar, Prathana Avenue, Cheran Nagar 1st and 2nd Avenue, Vettuvankeni, Brindavan Nagar.

Guindy Division: Madipakkam Sheela Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Govindasamy Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Ram Nagar South, Kuberan Nagar, Ambuga Nagar, LIC Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Rajarajeswari Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Periyar Nagar, Kulakarrai Street, Movarasampet Iyyappa Nagar, Medavakkam Main Road, Ganesh Nagar, Alamelumangalampuram, Gandhi Nagar, KGK Nagar, Vishal Nagar, Venketaswara Nagar, Jayalakshmi Nagar, Ponniamman Koil Street, Ragahava Nagar, Arulmurugan Nagar, Anna Nagar, Ramamorthy Nagar, Karthikeyapuram, Sabari Salai, Deivanai Nagar, Madhurakali Nagar, Madipakkam Main Road, Puzthivakkam, Venkatraman Street, Bharath Street, Raja Street, Thilakar Avenue, Andavar Street, Otteri Salai, Evr Colony, Ravanan Nagar, Church Street, Kalaimagal Street, Murugappa Nagar, Sridharan Street, Amman Nagar, Sengalaiamman Street, Hindu Colony, Ganesh Nagar, NSC Bose Road.

IT Corridor: Ezhil Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, VPG Avenue, Royal Avenue, Kumarankudil, Devaraj Avenue, Mountbatten Street, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, NGK Avenue, Secretariat Colony, Parthasarathy Nagar, Annai Parvathy Nagar, Injambakkam, Poompuhar Nagar.