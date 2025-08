These areas in Chennai will face power shutdown on August 5; check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Tuesday for carrying out various maintenance works.

Egmore Division: Tank Bund Road , Nehru Jothi Nagar , New Vazhaima Nagar, Krishnadoss Road, Park Street, Sasthiri Nagar, Egangipuram 1 to 4 Street, semaathamman Colony 1 to Street, Thikaakulam, Strahans Road, part of Otteri, strahans 1 to 5 lane, haji md appa sahip Street, Kantha swamy koil Street, Cooks Road, Hyder Garden 1,to 3 and Main Street, Eden Garden Street, Somasundhara Nagar, Old Vahaima Nagar, K.H. Road, swamy bakthan sankarabakthan Street, Anderson Street, Medavakkam Road, Frust Square, VP Colony 1 to 3 Cross Street, Chinna Babu Street, Othavadai, C.R. Garden Street, Ramanujam Nagar, Sankarabakthan Street, Anderson Street, Venkatesapakthan Street, Chinnathambi Street, New Street, Padavattamman Koil Street, Bricklin Road, Kamaraj Street, Thiru. Vi. Ka Street, SS. Puram, Thideer Nagar Yemi Street, New Manickam Street, Venkatarathinam Street, Chellappa Street, Narayana Mudali,|Anumanatharayan Koil Street, Valluvam Street, Subrayan Main Road 4th, 5th, Street, Income Tax Qtrs, Barakka Road 1,2 Street, Priyadarshini Appartments,Nallaiya Naidu Street, Chinna Babu Street, Bashyam Reddy 1st, 2nd Street, Subrayan Street, Selvapermal Street, Santhiyappan K.H. Road. Street, Belvedar Village, New France Road, Solaiyamman Street, Ponniyamman Street, Thi.ru. vika Street. Ponnan Street, Chellapa St Partly.

Sholinganallur Division: Sithalapakkam Jaya Nagar, Valluvar Nagar, Mambakkam main road, TV Nagar, Maheshwari Nagar, TNHB Colony, Priya Dharshini Nagar, Ottiyampakkam Main Road Madambakkam Madambakkam, Kovilanchery Mampakkam Main Road, Kovilanchery, Agaram Main Road, Noothenchery , joy Nagar, Bala Garden, South Mada Street, Gandhi Nagar.

Kodambakkam:Trust Puram, Arcot Road(Power House to Railway Track), Inbarajapuram, Vanniar Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Varatharajapettai Main Road, Kamarajar Nagar full Area, Rangarajapuram Area, Paraguesapuram, Kamarajar Colony 1st to 8th Street, Azis Nagar, Athreypuram1st to 2nd Street, Andavar Nagar Part, Anna Nedum Pathai , Circular Road, Sowrastra Nagar, Shankarapuram, Choolaimedu High Road, Gill Nagar, VOC Main Road, VOC 1st to 5thstreet, Duraisamy Road, Subburayan Street 1st to 8th Street, Alagirinagar Main Road,Gangaiamman koil Street, Periyar Pathai, Padmanaban Nagar, Tamilar Veethi, Vallalar Street, Elangoadigal Street, Eathilraj Street, Iyappa Nagar & Part 100 feet Road.

Chetpet: Pushpa Nagar Slum Replacement Board Part, Valluvar Housing, Kulakkarai Road, Road. Kothari Road, Jayalakshmipuram Main Road and 1st, 2nd. 3rd, 4th Streets, Seetha Nagar Part. West Mada Street, South Mada Street, Jambulingam Street, Krishna Iyer Street, Street, North LOITL Street, Sterling Road, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th LOITL Street. Sterling Avenue, a part of Valluvar Kottam Highway, Corporation School Road, Lake Area, Kamarajapuram Saroji Street, Vijayalakshmi Street, Saraswathi Extension, Brown Stone Apartments, Mahalingapuram Main Road and Street, Lady Madhavan Road, Sir Madhavan Nair Road, Palat Madhavan Road, Nachiyappan Street, Vaikundapuram Road, Loyola College, Rama Naikkan Street, Krishnammal Road, Melpadi Road, Pudu Street, Mangadu Sami Street, Jagannathan Street, Kumarappa Street.