The flavours we almost forgot

For the chef, authenticity begins with the ingredients themselves. "Sourcing heritage ingredients requires extra effort because they are produced in smaller quantities and are available only through trusted farmers and speciality suppliers," he explains. "Mapillai Samba and Kavuni rice have distinct texture, flavour and nutritional value, while Thuthuvalai leaves add both medicinal benefits and a unique taste. These ingredients are the heart of the recipes."

"We aimed to preserve the authenticity of every region rather than standardise the flavours. While maintaining consistency in a professional kitchen, we respected each dish's original character, ensuring guests experience the true taste of its place of origin," he explains.

"Each dish has its own unique cooking style. The Chettinad Kaalan Peratal gets its bold flavour from freshly roasted spices, fennel, black pepper and slow cooking." Jabaraj believes the Kuzhiyadichan Choru best captures the essence of the festival. Once prepared in village homes for family gatherings and festive occasions, the one-pot rice dish embodies what the menu seeks to preserve. "It reflects the wisdom of our ancestors, using locally grown ingredients, freshly ground spices and slow cooking to create a wholesome, flavourful meal. Reviving this dish is about preserving our culinary heritage and sharing those stories with a new generation."

The meal concludes with desserts such as Karupatti Kavuni Arisi Halwa, Ragi Simili Urundai and, the cherry on the cake, the wholesome Navadhanya Payasam. They bring a comforting and nostalgic touch to the feast. Chef Jabaraj proudly points out that every dessert is sweetened only with jaggery, making that extra spoonful feel a lot less guilty. Just when it seemed the feast had finally reached its finale, a refreshing glass of Thalicha Moru, followed by an aromatic cup of Sukku Malli Coffee, made for a fitting end to the menu.