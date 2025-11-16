The DT Next Quiz 2025: Buzzers, big smiles and brainwork

CHENNAI: The answer came instantly: “Monalisa.” Sounds quite easy, right? The question that prompted it was not. It was about Vincenzo Peruggia, born in Italy and worked as a decorator. In 1908, he joined a reputed establishment as a cleaner and in 1911, he gained worldwide attention. What did he do? He stole the Monalisa painting. Buzzers sounded on stage even before the question was completed, and a student in the audience leaned over to a friend to say, “Hardcore fun bro.”

That was the atmosphere, as DT Next opened its inter-school quiz on Friday, an educational initiative to mark the newspaper’s anniversary.

Eight top schools in city took part in the 2025 edition: Don Bosco School of Excellence, Vidyodaya School, Montfort Academy, BVM Global, Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Jaigopal Garodia Vivekananda Vidyalaya, SBOAJC, and Vidya Mandir.

With 151 students participating, the event was one of the largest in recent past. Susan, one of the finalists from Don Bosco - who was undoubtedly the most animated of the participants, both on and off the stage - described the experience as “exhilarating.”

The ‘conductor’ of the performance was Abijeet Shyam, a chartered accountant who is one of the leading names in the circuit as a quizmaster. The quiz that he prepared had its share of questions that swung between brain-wreck and eyeball grabbers.

Answers such as Freddie Mercury, Ed Sheeran, and Sivakarthikeyan drew loud reactions from the audience. With a mix of first-time participants and children who have had a little more exposure to quizzing, the hall remained loud, tense, and lively throughout.

The prelims round, which had a written test, narrowed the field for the MCQ round. Around 80 students advanced to the semifinals. Abijeet upped the fun factor by engaging the audience in the event by asking them questions simultaneously, and got response not only from the students but even from the parents and teachers who were present there.

From that round, 16 contestants, two from each school, entered the final stage. The grand finale was made grander by the presence of Sumanth C Raman, one of the most popular quiz show hosts in Tamil Nadu. In his inimitable style, he engaged the contestants and spectators, sometimes giving them intelligent clues and other times pulling their legs.

Don Bosco School of Excellence secured first place, Vidya Mandir finished second, and SBOA JC took the third spot.

The winners received their trophies and medals from Grandmaster Shyam Sundar, who entered the history books of Indian chess as a boy-champion, before taking up coaching as his calling.

The interest he evinced in the young minds was clear when student after student stood up during the interactive session to ask him questions ranging from the reason for taking up chess to tips to perform well.

Don Bosco students get the balance right

For Don Bosco, the win came at a time when students were balancing exams with the competition. Their teacher Tiana said the format initially felt unfamiliar for the children but not overwhelming. “We do not give special training. We let them discuss among themselves and explore,” she said. She had been noting down

questions throughout the event because it was a learning experience for her as well. “This is the first time I am bringing a team here. Since our students have revision exams, they relied mostly on what they already knew. We brainstormed whatever we could on our WhatsApp group.”

Susan, who was attempting a major quiz final for the first time, said her interest began with early Olympiad participation and later through books and newspapers. Her teammate, Jonathan, said he had very little time to prepare because of revision exams, but still enjoyed the event.

Teachers from Maharishi Vidya Mandir said quiz participation is part of their routine. The school has a monthly GK period and students take online and in-class quizzes regularly. “Students do their own efforts. We do not train a specific team,” said Kalitha. She added that their students had come after completing tests and felt the event stretched longer than expected, which left some children restless.

By the end of the finals, the hall settled into an easy, satisfied buzz, with students getting to know each other. Parents and staff left with smiles, happy with the mix of learning, competition and simple nerdy fun.