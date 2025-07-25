Thangam Thennarasu launches mangrove plantation drive at Adyar Estuary to mark World Mangrove Day

CHENNAI: State Finance, Environment, and Climate Change Department Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated a mangrove plantation drive at the Adyar Estuary on Friday.

The event was conducted to mark World Mangrove Day, celebrated every year on July 26, with the objective of protecting and sustainably managing mangrove forests by raising public awareness.

A department release stated that approximately 2,436 hectares of new mangrove plantations have been established under various schemes, and 1,207 hectares of degraded mangrove forests have been restored in collaboration with Village Mangrove Councils comprising local communities.

“About 6 lakh mangrove seedlings are proposed to be planted during the year 2025–26 under the TN-SHORE (Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy) Project, as part of the creation of a bio-shield to protect against sea level rise and coastal erosion in Cuddalore and Thoothukudi districts,” the release added.

Tamil Nadu, with a coastline of about 1,076 km, is vulnerable to natural disasters such as tsunamis, cyclones, and coastal erosion.

The state government has initiated the rehabilitation of coastal habitats through the formation of a bio-shield (2023–24 to 2025–26) in the coastal districts at an outlay of Rs 25 crore under the Climate Change Mission.

Department Secretary Supriya Sahu and senior officials participated in the plantation event.