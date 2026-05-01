Thangal lake restoration shows cracks before completion

CHENNAI: The Federation of OMR Residents Welfare Association (FOMRRA) and residents along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) have expressed concerns that the ongoing rejuvenation of the Sholinganallur Thangal Lake has jeopardised public safety even before its official inauguration. The NGO implementing the project, Siruthuli, claims that locals have vandalised the site and stolen materials.
Several flaws were observed during a site visit by DT Next. The fencing leaves a dangerous gap from ground level, and the 1.5 km footpath remains uneven, inconveniencing pedestrians. The lake bunds already show signs of erosion, and the erected light posts are slanted. Sewage water stagnates at the inlets.
The restoration works commenced in January 2025 at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The waterbody was extended to 24 acres with a storage level of 300 million litres. It held 158 million litres before desilting. A 1.5-kilometre walkway and a children's play area will be built around the lake. Two island models spanning 40 feet would be set up at the lake with varied flora as an attraction for birds.
FOMRRA's EcoWatch team member Bhuvana Raj said, "The soil was not properly compacted before the paver blocks were laid. As a result, the blocks are already loose, creating an uneven walking path."
Siruthuli's project programme officer said that 85 per cent of the project has been completed, adding, "The remaining work will resume after the 2026 assembly election results. We are planning to officially inaugurate the project in June." The project officer listed bund strengthening work, paver block work and a wall on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai side as pending works.
The officer alleged that progress has been hampered by theft and or vandalism. Fencing materials and iron bars were recently stolen, and individuals broke into the watchman's room to steal solar lights.
Bhuvana Raj added, "The lights are slanting because the foundation soil is too loose. The fencing mesh is of such poor quality that it has already given way in several places, allowing cattle to enter and leave dung everywhere. Who will be responsible if anyone falls into the lake?"
The EcoWatch team also observed that sewage was being discharged into the inlet channels from nearby settlements at the eastern side along Rajiv Gandhi Salai. "Near the Aavin plant, a lack of proper inlets allows sewage to flow directly into a small pond-like structure within the lake," they said, adding that there's no regulator at the outlet. The outlet pipes are positioned too low and are not connected to the Raman Thangal Lake, causing water to drain out prematurely after the monsoon.
Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA, said, "Years ago, a similar restoration was conducted by another NGO, and now it has been taken up by Siruthuli. The long-term sustainability of these projects is what truly matters."