Thangal lake restoration shows cracks before completion

Several flaws were observed during a site visit by DT Next. The fencing leaves a dangerous gap from ground level, and the 1.5 km footpath remains uneven, inconveniencing pedestrians. The lake bunds already show signs of erosion, and the erected light posts are slanted. Sewage water stagnates at the inlets.

The restoration works commenced in January 2025 at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The waterbody was extended to 24 acres with a storage level of 300 million litres. It held 158 million litres before desilting. A 1.5-kilometre walkway and a children's play area will be built around the lake. Two island models spanning 40 feet would be set up at the lake with varied flora as an attraction for birds.

FOMRRA's EcoWatch team member Bhuvana Raj said, "The soil was not properly compacted before the paver blocks were laid. As a result, the blocks are already loose, creating an uneven walking path."