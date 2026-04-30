Thangal lake restoration: Uneven pavements, gaps in fencing risk to public safety, say FOMRRA

Correspondingly, the NGO implementing the project, Siruthuli, claims that locals have vandalised the site and stolen materials. They maintain that the remaining work will resume following the 2026 assembly election results.

During a site visit by DT Next, several flaws were observed. The fencing sits above ground level, leaving dangerous gaps. Additionally, the 1.5 km footpath remains uneven, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate. Light posts are already slanting, and the lake bunds show visible signs of rain erosion. Sewage water stagnates at the inlets.