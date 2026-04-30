Thangal lake restoration: Uneven pavements, gaps in fencing risk to public safety, say FOMRRA

CHENNAI: The Federation of OMR Residents Welfare Association (FOMRRA) and residents along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) have expressed concerns that the ongoing rejuvenation of the Sholinganallur Thangal Lake has jeopardised public safety even before its official inauguration.
Correspondingly, the NGO implementing the project, Siruthuli, claims that locals have vandalised the site and stolen materials. They maintain that the remaining work will resume following the 2026 assembly election results.
During a site visit by DT Next, several flaws were observed. The fencing sits above ground level, leaving dangerous gaps. Additionally, the 1.5 km footpath remains uneven, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate. Light posts are already slanting, and the lake bunds show visible signs of rain erosion. Sewage water stagnates at the inlets.
The lake is being restored at Rs 5 crore, and the works began in January 2025. The water body was extended to 24 acres with a storage level of 300 million litres, from an earlier hold of 158 million litres before desilting. A 1.5-kilometre walkway and a children’s play area will be built around the lake. Two island models at 40 feet will be set up at the lake with varied flora as an attraction for birds.
Bhuvana Raj, a resident of OMR and a member of the FOMRRA’s EcoWatch team, said, “The soil was not properly compacted before the paver blocks were laid. As a result, the blocks are already loose, creating an uneven walking path with numerous ups and downs.”
However, the project’s programme officer from Siruthuli stated that currently 85% of project work has been completed. “The remaining works such as the bund strengthening, laying of paver blocks, and a wall construction along the Rajiv Gandhi Salai side, will resume after the election results are announced. We’re planning to officially inaugurate the project in June,” the officer said.
The officer alleged that progress was hampered by theft and vandalism. Fencing materials and iron bars were recently stolen, and individuals broke into the watchman’s room to steal solar lights.
Further residents highlighted, “The lights are slanting because the foundation soil is too loose,” added Bhuvana. “The fencing mesh is of such poor quality that it has already given way in several places, allowing cattle to enter and make a mess everywhere. And who will be responsible if anyone falls into the lake?”
The EcoWatch team also pointed out the illegal sewage discharge into the waterbody. “At the eastern side along Rajiv Gandhi Salai, sewage is being discharged into the inlet channels from nearby settlements. Near the Aavin plant, a lack of proper inlets allows sewage to flow directly into a small pond-like structure within the lake,” she stated.
There is no regulator at the outlet. The outlet pipes are positioned too low and are not connected to the Raman Thangal Lake, causing water to drain out prematurely after the monsoon.
Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA, emphasised the need for long-term accountability of the restoration projects. “Years ago, a similar restoration was conducted by another NGO, and now it has been taken up by Siruthuli. The long-term sustainability of these projects is what truly matters.”