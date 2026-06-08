Terminal 3 at Chennai airport to get 10 luxury suites for transit passengers

CHENNAI: AAI is set to introduce 10 luxury suites for transit passengers in Terminal 3 in Chennai airport, which is currently under construction. The suites are being designed to offer a premium experience, ensuring passengers do not feel like they are staying inside an airport.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has proposed the facility to address the growing number of transit passengers passing through Chennai Airport. Many domestic and international passengers spend several hours inside the airport while waiting for connecting flights, but are unable to leave the terminal due to visa and immigration restrictions.
Initially, plans were made to establish a full-fledged star hotel within the airport expansion area. However, the proposal was dropped following security concerns raised by authorities. Instead, AAI has decided to construct around 10 modern suites exclusively for transit passengers.
Airport officials are also exploring the possibility of handing over the operation and maintenance of the suites to a reputed private hotel through a tender process, rather than managing them directly through airport staff. The move is expected to provide passengers with a high-quality hospitality experience comparable to international transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha.
An official said, “The number of suites can increase in the future depending on passenger demand. The facility is expected to enhance the experience of international transit passengers and boost Chennai’s standing as a major aviation hub in South Asia.”
The ongoing Phase-II expansion project, including the construction of Terminal 3, was scheduled to be completed in December 2025 and functional by March 2026. However, the project is now expected to be completed by December 2026, with Terminal 3 likely becoming operational by March 2027.
Once opened, the luxury suites will be available exclusively for transit passengers, with priority expected to be given to foreign passengers. Allocation will be based on verified transit travel records and boarding passes.
Airport authorities believe the new facility will attract more international transit passengers and further enhance the airport’s reputation on the global aviation stage.
Transit passengers are often required to remain inside the airport for several hours, and in some cases for more than 12 hours, due to passport and visa-related restrictions that prevent them from leaving the airport premises.
Airport authorities noted that Chennai Airport currently lacks adequate rest facilities for such passengers. While plans were initially considered to establish a star hotel within the expanded airport premises, the proposal was reportedly dropped following security-related concerns raised by authorities.
In its place, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to create around 10 modern transit suites for passengers to rest during layovers.
As Terminal 2 does not have sufficient space for the project, the suites will be established in the upcoming Terminal 3, which is being built as part of the airport’s expansion programme.
AAI is also considering handing over the operation and maintenance of the suites to a reputed private star hotel chain through a tender process, instead of managing them through airport staff.
Discussions are also under way on leasing the facilities to a private hotel operator.
The second phase of Chennai Airport’s expansion, including the construction of Terminal 3, was originally expected to be completed by December 2025 and become operational by March 2026. However, due to delays in execution, the project is now expected to be completed by December 2026 and opened by March 2027.
The luxury transit suites are expected to become operational when Terminal 3 is commissioned.