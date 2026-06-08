Terminal 3 at Chennai airport to get 10 luxury suites for transit passengers

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has proposed the facility to address the growing number of transit passengers passing through Chennai Airport. Many domestic and international passengers spend several hours inside the airport while waiting for connecting flights, but are unable to leave the terminal due to visa and immigration restrictions.

Initially, plans were made to establish a full-fledged star hotel within the airport expansion area. However, the proposal was dropped following security concerns raised by authorities. Instead, AAI has decided to construct around 10 modern suites exclusively for transit passengers.