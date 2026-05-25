Chennai airport phase-2 works hit; new terminal only by 2027

Passenger and flight traffic at the airport has been steadily increasing over the years. According to airport authorities, the annual passenger traffic, which stood at around 2.2 crore in 2015, crossed 3 crore in 2025 and is poised to scale up further.

To handle the growing footfalls, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) proposed a major expansion project in 2017 after obtaining approval and funding from the Centre. The project, estimated at Rs 2,467 crore, was planned over 2.36 lakh square metres in two phases.