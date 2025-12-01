Tenth arrest made in Rs 55 lakh Flower Bazaar heist; vehicles, phones seized

CHENNAI: In connection with the Rs. 55 lakh daylight robbery case from the Flower Bazaar area, police have made a tenth arrest. The latest suspect, identified as Sabir (26) from Karamadai, Coimbatore, was apprehended on Saturday based on intelligence and information extracted from a previously arrested accused.

The case dates back to October 3, 2025, when Nareshkumar (38), a resident of Ritchie Street and a laptop parts shop owner, was waylaid on Muthusamy Salai. He was carrying Rs. 55 lakh in two bags to deposit in a bank for a friend. Individuals on two-wheelers followed him, impersonated police officers, intercepted him, and fled with the cash.

Following a complaint at the Flower Bazaar police station, an investigation led by the Crime Inspector was launched. Initial breakthroughs came with the arrest of three individuals—Anbarasi (30), Vimal Abhishek Gnanashyam (24), and Gayathri (29)—on October 11. Gayathri's husband, Gnanaprakash James (29), was arrested on October 14. From them, Rs. 7,14,820 in cash, mobile phones, and a two-wheeler were recovered.

The investigation then expanded to Coimbatore. Acting on a tip-off about suspects hiding there, the police team arrested Anwardeen (39) on November 16. His information led to the arrest of Bawa (30) on November 17 and Rupan Chakravarthy (29) in Central Chennai subsequently. Three mobile phones, a two-wheeler, and a car were seized from them.

Two more accused, Sentilkumar (47) and Aravindasamy (32), were arrested on November 19 and 20, respectively.

The chain of arrests continued with the latest, Sabir, who was produced before a court and has been remanded to judicial custody. Police seized one two-wheeler and two mobile phones from him. During interrogation, it was revealed that Sabir already has two prior criminal cases registered against him.

With this latest arrest, the total number of individuals held in connection with the high-value heist has reached ten. Investigations are ongoing to recover the remaining stolen cash and to probe the gang's network further.