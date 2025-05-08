Tenders floated to enhance over 1,500 roads in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation floated tenders to improve more than 1,500 roads with an improved road network, bitumen treatment and improved low pavements across the city.

The local body floated the tender last week regarding the improvement of roads across all 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation to the tune of Rs 173.69 crores. The tender details revealed that the e-tenders were floated to the bidders eligible for the class one category to undertake the improvement project, and it was closed on April 28, which was the last date for submission.

A close source from the city corporation said several eligible bidders submitted their bids, which were opened on April 29, and the process to select the best bidder is under way.

According to the tender details, the GCC floated the tender for a total of 1,569 roads under the Bus Road Route department to improve the road condition by relaying the roads using bitumen (substance use to bind) and improving lower pavement on the roads by enhancing the foundation layers of the roads to increase its durability and longevity.

The local body is highly focused on road projects as the general public continuously alleges that most of the roads under the maintenance of the GCC are not up to the standard and sometimes cause danger to the commuters, especially during rainy days.

It may be noted that, excluding these tenders, the GCC passed a resolution to repair and relay roads, including interior roads across the city, to the tune of Rs 300 crore with funds from several government bodies.