Ten days into SIR, voters still puzzle out with forms

CHENNAI: Ten days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) began distributing enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, many voters across Chennai are still struggling to fill them. The forms, distributed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) since November 4 as part of a nationwide exercise in 12 states and Union Territories, have left residents uncertain about several sections and requirements.

In constituencies such as Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Chepauk-Triplicane, and Saidapet, voters told DT Next that they were unsure about filling in family details, confirming addresses, and attaching supporting documents. Some turned to YouTube tutorials for guidance, while senior citizens without smartphones relied entirely on BLOs for help.

PT Rajan (83), a resident of Sir Ranga Chetty Street in Chinthadripet, expressed frustration after struggling for days. “I am unmarried and live alone. What do I write in the column asking for family details?” he asked, holding the half-filled form that had been with him for five days.

Residents in north Chennai echoed similar confusion. K Mageshwari of Nagappan Street, Korukkupet, said she had filled in only her name and Aadhaar number. “I’m afraid to make mistakes, so I’ll wait for my family’s help this weekend,” she said.

Kalpana, another resident, said she received her voter ID years ago but did not get the enumeration form this time. “Everyone in my family received it. The BLO told me my name was missing from the list and asked me to submit a fresh form,” she said.

In Saidapet, J Sarpatha Mary (60) said only three of her grandchildren received forms. “All of us are registered at the same address. We’re still waiting for the rest,” she said.

BLOs admit that distribution has been challenging. M Sophiya of Ward 169 said spelling errors and duplicate applications had created multiple entries. “While shifting bundles, some forms may get mixed with neighbouring areas,” she said.

In Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, BLO M Chintali reported issuing 651 of 1,500 forms, with over 200 already returned. “People are definitely struggling,” she said, adding that she now shares tutorial videos to assist residents.

According to Chennai Corporation data, 40,04,694 voters are registered across 16 constituencies. So far, 16,35,596 forms have been distributed through 3,718 BLOs. The door-to-door process will continue until December 4, 2025, officials said.