Ten cows killed in suspected hit-and-run in Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: Up to ten cows were found dead on Tuesday morning after an unidentified vehicle ran over a herd resting in Maduranthagam.

The police said the cows were lying on the Sithamur-Cheyyur road in Maduranthagam on Monday night. Usually, the cattle would rest on the road every night before their owners collect them in the early morning for milking and grazing.

Around midnight, an unknown vehicle sped through the stretch and rammed into the resting cattle. Ten cows died on the spot, while the remaining animals fled in panic.

The driver did not stop after the collision and fled the area. When cattle owners arrived early in the morning, they were shocked to find several of them lying dead along the roadside.

On information, the Sithamur police rushed to the spot and began inquiries. The police are examining whether the deaths were the result of a careless hit-and-run or if the vehicle was deliberately driven into the herd with the intent to kill them.

Police are also checking the CCTV footage from nearby stretches and attempting to trace the vehicle using tyre marks and other evidence.