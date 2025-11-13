Temporary poles only for 3 days, GCC issues 4 guidelines

CHENNAI: The city corporation has issued guidelines to govern the installation and replacement of new statues and flagpoles on private land and the erection of temporary flagpoles during public events in the city.

The move aims to ensure public safety and preserve infrastructure.

For individuals, political parties and social, religious, or associative organisations wishing to erect temporary flagpoles for any event, four guidelines have been specified.

The applicant must submit a detailed request to the divisional-level sub-committee at least seven days before the event, mentioning the number, height, material, distance between flagpoles, and exact location.

Temporary flagpoles are allowed for a period not exceeding three days (the day before, the day of, and the day after the event). For multi-day events, a maximum of seven days may be allowed. Flagpoles must not be erected on the road surface or within three metres of the road edge. They are permitted only on the dirt surface of the ground.

They are explicitly prohibited on road structures like medians, sidewalks, stormwater drains, bridges, or walls. The maximum height is capped at 3.50 metres from the ground level, with a minimum depth of one metre below the ground. Holes must be drilled 1.5 metres from the tar road surface.

To prevent electrocution, flagpoles erected alongside roads must be insulated and non-conductive. Organisers must ensure the flagpole does not interfere with electrical wires, and the top end must be covered with suitable insulation.

The permitted applicant will be solely responsible for any untoward incidents, bearing all losses and facing legal action in case of accidents.

The Revenue, Police, Rural Development, Municipal Administration, Highways, and Water Resources departments have been instructed to collaborate for strict implementation.

A District Level Committee, chaired by the Corporation Commissioner, has been formed in Chennai to oversee the process. After the event, organisers must immediately remove the temporary flagpoles at their own expense, clean the public spaces, and restore them to their original condition, including filling any holes. Damages to public infrastructure must be assessed and compensated for, in addition to the advance rent paid for the installation.