Temporary bus drivers, conductors stage protest demanding permanent jobs

CHENNAI: Temporary government bus drivers and conductors staged a protest on Monday, urging the state transport department to regularise their services and grant permanent appointments.

As per a Thanthi TV report, the protest took place at the entrance of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, where over 50 workers participated, raising slogans and holding placards highlighting their demands.

The protestors, affiliated with 33 depots, boycotted duty as part of the demonstration, disrupting routine operations in some areas.

Further, they stated that many have been serving in temporary positions for several years without job security or benefits, and called for immediate action from the authorities.