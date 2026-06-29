Telugu Colony burial ground in Madhavaram to close for 45 days for maintenance work

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday announced that the Telugu Colony burial ground, located in Ward 26 under the Madhavaram zone, will remain closed for 45 days due to essential maintenance work.
A press release issued by GCC said burial ground will not be operational from June 30 to August 13. To ensure public convenience during this maintenance period, the civic body has requested residents to utilise alternative nearby burial grounds.
The alternative facilities are located at Muthu mariamman Kovil Street in Sastri Nagar and Seetharam Nagar in Tondiarpet.
The GCC has urged the public to cooperate with the temporary arrangements until the maintenance work is completed and burial ground will be reopened.