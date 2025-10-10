Teenager injured after falling from first floor of Tambaram govt-run home

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl staying at a government-run service home in Tambaram was seriously injured after falling from the first floor of the building on Thursday night.

Police said the girl, a native of Kallakurichi, was staying at the home located in Judge Colony, Tambaram Sanatorium, and was studying in a nearby government school.

According to sources, the incident occurred late on Thursday when she suddenly fell from the first floor of the hostel under mysterious circumstances. The fall caused panic among the residents and staff, who immediately rushed her to the Tambaram GH.

The girl had sustained multiple injuries to her arms, legs, and torso, and was later referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Based on information, the Chitlapakkam police visited the spot and registered a case. They are investigating whether the girl accidentally fell, or attempted suicide, or was pushed by someone.

It may be recalled that a month ago, a Class 11 student from the same home was sexually assaulted by a security guard. The guard was arrested, and departmental action was initiated against the warden, who was reportedly absent during the night.

The police are also probing whether the latest incident has any link to the previous case.