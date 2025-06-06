Teen with criminal record murdered in locked home in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth with a long criminal history, whom his parents used to lock up in the house fearing for his safety, was found murdered inside their home in Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the possibility that a rival with a similar criminal background is responsible.

According to the Tiruvottiyur police, the victim, K Akash, resided on Railway Station Road and faced 17 criminal cases, including attempted murder and robbery. His elder brother, Naresh, is currently in prison.

Fearing for his safety, Akash's parents used to lock him inside the house when they left for work. When they returned home from work around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, the parents found the door open. His mother rushed inside and found Akash’s body with multiple cut injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest the assailants likely knew the location of a spare house key, which they used to gain entry. CCTV footage from the vicinity reportedly showed several suspicious individuals near the house around the time of the murder, said officials.

The police believe one of them is a former inmate who shared time with Akash in Puzhal jail, where the two allegedly had a dispute. The police are currently searching for the suspects.