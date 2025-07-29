Teen student killed in bike crash near St Thomas Mount

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old college student died and his friend was injured after their bike hit a median on GST Road near St Thomas Mount on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as S Kishore of Hastinapuram and a first-year BSc student at a private college in Pallavaram. His father, Sivakumar, runs a travel agency. On Monday night, Kishore and his friend Anos (19) were heading to Anna Nagar on a bike to visit a friend.

Police said around 10.30 pm, Anos who was riding the bike, lost control while turning at the Asarkana junction and crashed into the median. Both suffered severe injuries. Kishore died on the spot due to a head injury.

The St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police rushed to the spot and admitted Anos to the Royapettah GH in ICU. Kishore’s body was sent to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on. Police said neither of them was wearing a helmet, and if they had used helmets, it could have saved them from the head injuries.