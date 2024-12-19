Teen boy dies under mysterious circumstances in Taramani

CHENNAI: A teen aged boy, Rohit, died under mysterious circumstances in his home in Taramani, Chennai. WhenThe boy's father, Arunkumar, had left for work after giving his son medicine for vomiting and diarrhoea.

When Arunkumar tried to contact his son in the evening, the boy failed to answer the phone. Then Arunkumar contacted his son's friend Jeeva and requested him to check. Jeeva went to check on Rohit and found him lying unconscious in the bathroom. Rohit was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Taramani police have launched an investigation into the incident, and officials from the Chennai Corporation's health department are also investigating the matter.