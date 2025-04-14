Teen arrested for stealing scooters in Chennai, Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: City police arrested a minor boy in connection with the serial theft of scooters in Vepery and surrounding areas.

At least ten two-wheelers were recovered from him. Probe revealed that the teenager and his associates targeted and stole scooters in the city and in neighbouring Tiruvallur district and sold them.

Vepery police registered a case based on a complaint from A Merlin (25) of Periamet. Merlin had parked her scooter (Honda Duo) near her house on April 8 (Tuesday). The next morning, Merlin found her two-wheeler was missing, after which she filed a complaint with the police.

A team headed by Vepery Police Inspector (Crime) zeroed in on the suspect with the help of CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and traced him.

Investigations revealed that Merlin's scooter was stolen by a 17-year-old boy, who had used a duplicate key to steal the bike.

According to the police, the minor boy is part of a group which stole two-wheelers in different parts of the city and neighbouring districts.

"They forge documents and sell the stolen two-wheelers in Andhra Pradesh and other states," a police officer said.

The arrested juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to a government home for boys.