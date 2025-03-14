TEDxNapier Bridge explores the many shades of crime

CHENNAI: TEDxNapier Bridge, one of Chennai’s most established TEDx communities, will host an event called 'Red-Handed: And Every Other Shade of Crime' on March 16 at Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, from 2.45 pm to 6.45 pm.

This one-day event will feature two guest speakers, Vidya Reddy, co-founder and executive director of Tulir – Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, and John Sathyan, senior advocate at the Madras High Court. The duo will delve into the complexities of crime its roots, consequences, and the fine line between justice, morality, and the grey areas in between.

Alongside the talks, attendees will get a hands-on experience with curated mock crime scenes, forensic tool displays, and interactive sessions, offering a deeper look into the intricate world of crime and investigation.