Technical glitch forces Delhi-bound IndiGo flight to return to Chennai airport, make emergency landing

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight bound for Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from the Chennai airport in the early hours of Tuesday due to a sudden technical glitch.

The aircraft, carrying 142 passengers and six crew members, was stopped on the runway as a precautionary measure.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 2:30 am, encountered an issue as the pilot detected a technical problem mid-air and immediately alerted the Chennai airport control room.

Realising the potential risk of continuing the flight, the pilot executed an emergency stop on the runway.

Following the incident, a towing vehicle was brought in to move the aircraft to a remote bay for inspection.

A team of airline engineers boarded the plane and worked to resolve the issue. After approximately one and a half hours, the technical fault was rectified, clearing the aircraft for departure.

The flight eventually took off at 4:00 am after necessary safety checks.