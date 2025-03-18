Begin typing your search...

    Technical glitch forces Delhi-bound IndiGo flight to return to Chennai airport, make emergency landing

    The aircraft, carrying 142 passengers and six crew members, was stopped on the runway as a precautionary measure.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 March 2025 8:32 AM IST
    Technical glitch forces Delhi-bound IndiGo flight to return to Chennai airport, make emergency landing
    X

    Delhi-bound IndiGo flight that returned to Chennai Airport  

    CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight bound for Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from the Chennai airport in the early hours of Tuesday due to a sudden technical glitch.

    The aircraft, carrying 142 passengers and six crew members, was stopped on the runway as a precautionary measure.

    The flight, scheduled to depart at 2:30 am, encountered an issue as the pilot detected a technical problem mid-air and immediately alerted the Chennai airport control room.

    Realising the potential risk of continuing the flight, the pilot executed an emergency stop on the runway.

    Following the incident, a towing vehicle was brought in to move the aircraft to a remote bay for inspection.

    A team of airline engineers boarded the plane and worked to resolve the issue. After approximately one and a half hours, the technical fault was rectified, clearing the aircraft for departure.

    The flight eventually took off at 4:00 am after necessary safety checks.

    IndiGo flightChennai Airport
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X