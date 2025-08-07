Tech firm employee dies after jumping from flyover near Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man died by suicide after he jumped from the Thirusulam flyover near the Chennai airport on Thursday morning. This is the third such incident - earlier two being attempted suicide from Kathipara flyover - reported in the city within a month.

The deceased, Balaji Thakku from Madurai, was a senior consultant at a private tech firm in Chennai and was staying in a rented house in Balaji Nagar in Chromepet. According to the police, Balaji on Thursday morning was on his way to work on his two-wheeler when he stopped on the Tirusulam flyover, opposite the airport, and jumped from a height of around 60 feet.

The onlookers alerted the police and ambulance after spotting him lying in a pool of blood. Balaji, who suffered severe head injuries, was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatments.

The Meenambakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Balaji had joined the Chennai-based firm only in June. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be established.

This incident has once again raised concerns over the growing number of suicide attempts from flyovers in Chennai. A few weeks ago, two people in different occasions attempted suicide by jumping from the Kathipara flyover, making this the third such case in recent weeks.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app