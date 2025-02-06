Teach them young, say experts at IIT-Madras conclave on road safety

CHENNAI: In a bid to mitigate the alarming number of fatalities on Indian roads, a high-powered conclave was organised at IIT Madras, where experts and stakeholders converged to deliberate on the need to inculcate safe driving habits among the younger generation.

The gathering, held on January 30, brought to the fore the stark reality of the devastating consequences of reckless driving that claims thousands of lives every year.

Speaking at the conclave, Shunchnngam Jatak Chiru, principal secretary, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner, Tamil Nadu, said, "According to statistics, a staggering 1.68 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents in India in 2022, with Tamil Nadu alone accounting for 17,884 fatalities, which translates to a staggering 49 deaths per day."

He lamented that the societal impact of these fatalities is profound and far-reaching.

"The loss of precious lives on our roads is a stark reminder of the need for a concerted effort to promote road safety awareness, particularly among the youth," he emphasised.

Chiru further stressed that in the era of social media influencers, teachers remain the most significant influencers in shaping the values and attitudes of young children.

"It is imperative that we harness the potential of our educators to impart safe driving skills and road safety awareness to their students, thereby empowering them to become responsible and vigilant road users," he added.

R Sudhakar, IPS, additional commissioner of police (Traffic), Greater Chennai Traffic Police, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of moulding young minds with the right values and attitudes towards road safety.

"The formative years of children are crucial in shaping their behaviour and attitudes, and it is essential that we instil in them the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations," he said.

Sudhakar also underscored the need for a holistic approach to road safety education, which encompasses not only theoretical knowledge but also practical skills and hands-on training.

IIT Madras director V Kamakoti reiterated the institution's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote road safety awareness and education.