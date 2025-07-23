TBM Peacock breaks through at Kodambakkam, covers 2.04 km

CHENNAI: Tunnel Boring Machine Peacock has completed its 2,047 metre journey and made a breakthrough at Kodambakkam ramp retrieval shaft near Meenakshi College on Arcot Road on Wednesday.

According to a Metro Rail press note, the TBM Peacock tunnel drive, which commenced in May 2024, from Panagal Park crossover towards Kodambakkam Ramp Retrieval Shaft, has covered a bored tunnel length of 2,047 m.

One of the major challenges for this project was that the TBM had to pass through Kodambakkam flyover, two churches, and 190 buildings, mostly residential and over 50 of them were old.

The TBM also had to bore parallel to the active railway line before crossing the multiple railway tracks. This is the longest tunnel of phase 2.

CMRL's director of projects, T Archunan, and other senior officials were present during the event.