Taxi runs over elderly man sleeping on Tambaram flyover

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man, who was sleeping on the Tambaram flyover, was seriously injured after being run over by a car in the wee hours of Friday.

Sundaramurthy (28) of Salavakkam near Kancheepuram, a taxi driver, had parked his car on the flyover and slept in the vehicle on Thursday night. Early in the morning, he started the car and moved it forward without realising that a man was sleeping in front of the car.

The man, later identified as Ramana, a daily wage worker from of Vysarpadi, suffered severe injuries. Police said Ramana had consumed liquor and was in a deep sleep at the time of the incident.

The Tambaram police admitted Ramana to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and registered a case.

Residents complained that many people, often drunk, were sleeping near the roundabout on the Tambaram flyover at night, while auto and taxi drivers, too, parked their vehicles there. They blamed officials for not taking action.