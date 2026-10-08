Taxes hiked periodically, but roads and footpaths poor in Chennai, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Pointing out that motorable roads and encroachment-free footpaths remain grossly inadequate in the city, the Madras High Court observed that the Greater Chennai Corporation has a corresponding duty to provide basic civic amenities to residents while collecting property tax, water tax, licence fee and other charges from the people.
The authorities must show the same urgency in providing civic infrastructure as they do in taking action against citizens for non-payment of taxes and charges, added a division bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice R Rajesh Vivekananthan.
The bench made the comments while hearing a writ petition filed by Saju Alex, a resident of Scheme Road in Ellaiamman Colony, Teynampet.
In his plea, he sought a direction to the government to take appropriate action to remove encroachments, stop illegal parking of vehicles, and prevent unauthorised automobile repair works on the road.
After hearing the matter, the court noted that while taxes and statutory charges are periodically increased, basic civic amenities such as motorable roads and encroachment-free footpaths remain grossly inadequate in Chennai.
The court granted two weeks to file an action-taken report and details of proposed measures to provide better infrastructure and encroachment-free footpaths in Chennai and surrounding areas.
The bench then adjourned the matter to October 10.