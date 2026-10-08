Chennai: Car topples into sinkhole as road caves in on OMR; occupant escape unhurt

CHENNAI: Traffic was thrown out of gear on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) on Thursday after a car fell into a large sinkhole that opened up near Tidel Park in Taramani.
According to eyewitnesses and police, the vehicle was proceeding towards Tidel park from Madhya Kailash when a section of the road caved in suddenly, causing it to topple and get trapped upside down in the crater. The driver managed to climb out with the help of bystanders and traffic police nearby. No major injuries were reported.
There were two people (a man and a woman ) in the car. Both escaped without injuries.
The stretch, part of Chennai's IT corridor, has seen repeated cave-ins in recent months. Officials said an old 2.2-metre prestressed cement concrete sewage main line laid about 3 metres underground gave way at a joint, leading to soil erosion and the collapse.
Teams from Metrowater and TNRDC have barricaded the spot and taken up repair work, including backfilling and concrete grouting. The Guindy Traffic Wing is investigating.