Tanker truck carrying 30 tonnes of concrete mix overturns on Bengaluru-Chennai highway

CHENNAI: A concrete mixer tanker truck carrying 30 tonnes of mix overturned near Sriperumbudur on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway on Saturday morning.

The truck, which was heading from Kancheepuram to the outskirts of Chennai, toppled while taking a turn toward Kundrathur Road, and thick smoke began to emerge from the vehicle, triggering concern among commuters.

The driver, who was trapped inside the tanker, was rescued after a struggle by traffic police and local residents. He was later rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, traffic police diverted vehicles to an alternate route, which led to severe congestion and inconvenience for motorists in the area.

The Sriperumbudur Fire and Rescue Services were informed immediately due to the smoke emanating from the tanker, though no fire was reported.

Traffic police worked to ease the congestion and engaged a crane to remove the overturned vehicle from the road.

Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and launched an investigation. A preliminary inquiry revealed that the tanker was headed towards Chennai suburbs carrying concrete mix from Kancheepuram.