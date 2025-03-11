Tanker Foundation’s unit in Padi gets 6 new haemodialysis machines

CHENNAI: Aptus Value Housing Finance India has donated six dialysis machines, 10 ACs, and 4 Servo stabilisers – all worth over Rs 69.65 lakh – to the Tanker foundation’s dialysis unit in Padi.

The dialysis machine was inaugurated by M Anandan, founder-executive chairman, Aptus, at the Greater Chennai Corporation RCMW KCS Tanker Padi Dialysis Unit.

Anandan said that he would continue to support Tanker in its mission to help needy people suffering from kidney disease.

Latha A Kumaraswami, managing trustee, Tanker foundation, said: “The lifespan of a haemodialysis machine is typically 7 years, after which it must be replaced depending on utilisation and operating hours. Timely replacement is crucial to ensure the continued delivery of quality care to patients. This contribution from Aptus will significantly benefit underprivileged Tanker patients.”

Highlighting that kidney failure was on the rise, Latha emphasised on the importance of creating awareness and early detection. “That’s the goal of World Kidney Day (March 13). It’s important to have regular blood tests, exercise regularly and follow all the 8 golden rules for kidney care,” she added.

From June 1993 till February 2025, Tanker has provided over 7.52 lakh free and subsidised dialysis, and also financial support of Rs 4.44 crore to patients for transplantation, medication, investigation and fistula surgery costs. Tanker provides 8,265 dialysis each month, of which 8,167 are free of cost with help from the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), GCC and other donors. At present, Tanker has helped 899 patients.