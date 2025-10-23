Tamil Nadu: DVAC books retd executive engineer, contractors

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) booked a retired executive engineer of Thanjavur Corporation and four contractors over alleged irregularities and misappropriation in multi-crore highway projects in Thanjavur, Sivaganga, and Coimbatore.

According to the FIR registered by the DVAC's special investigation cell (SIC), the case involves substandard work in road and bridge projects in Thanjavur, Sivaganga, and Coimbatore, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 20 crore to the exchequer.

Retired executive engineer S Jagadeesan and contractors - RR Infra, JSV Infra, SPK and Co, and KCP Engineers - have been named as accused in the case.

Jagadeesan is accused of attesting fake work experience documents that helped JSV Infra win a tender fraudulently.

Based on information, a detailed inquiry was conducted into allegations of irregularities in performance-based management contracts covering road improvements, strengthening and maintenance programme in Thanjavur and Sivaganga, and the tender given by the Coimbatore division for the construction and extension of the flyover along Athupalam and Ukkadam up to Oppanakara street in the city, the FIR stated.

The probe found that JSV Infra lacked the mandatory five years’ experience in road maintenance, but submitted forged documents from the Thanjavur Corporation, where Jagadeesan was working as EE.

For other contractors, DVAC checked measurement books and found shortfalls in work quality or that works were claimed to have been executed without actually doing any work. According to the DVAC, RR Infra caused a loss of Rs 1.65 crore, JSV Infra Rs 8.5 crore, KCP Rs 2.62 crore, and SPK and Co caused Rs 7.73 crore, to the exchequer. RR Infra's substandard work in the Coimbatore flyover work caused Rs 25 lakh loss, it alleged.