Unfilled excavated pits for Metro Water works on Tambaram-Velachery Road trap vehicles after heavy rain

CHENNAI: Motorists faced severe inconvenience and traffic congestion on the Tambaram-Velachery Road after several vehicles got stuck in potholes concealed by rainwater following heavy rain on Saturday night.
Water pipeline installation work is under way on the stretch connecting East Tambaram, under Tambaram Corporation, with Velachery in Chennai. Motorists alleged that contractors had failed to properly fill the excavated pits and restore the road even in sections where the pipeline work had been completed.
Following the heavy rain, water accumulated in the pits, making them difficult to spot. Several vehicles, including cars, goods lorries and a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus, got stuck in the submerged pits and were left tilted on the road.
The stranded vehicles disrupted traffic, resulting in severe congestion. Vehicles travelling from East Tambaram towards Velachery were forced to wait for extended periods, causing inconvenience to commuters and two-wheeler riders.
Motorists blamed the contractors executing the water pipeline work for failing to fill the pits and relay the road after completing the work. They urged the authorities to ensure that the damaged stretches were repaired promptly to prevent further inconvenience and accidents, particularly during the monsoon.