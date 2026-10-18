Unfilled excavated pits for Metro Water works on Tambaram-Velachery Road trap vehicles after heavy rain

Water pipeline installation work is under way on the stretch connecting East Tambaram, under Tambaram Corporation, with Velachery in Chennai. Motorists alleged that contractors had failed to properly fill the excavated pits and restore the road even in sections where the pipeline work had been completed.

Following the heavy rain, water accumulated in the pits, making them difficult to spot. Several vehicles, including cars, goods lorries and a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus, got stuck in the submerged pits and were left tilted on the road.