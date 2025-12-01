Tambaram-Tiruchy spl extended till Dec 31: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Monday announced the extension of two special trains operating between Tambaram and Tiruchchirappalli from December 2 to 31, with no changes to the existing timings, stoppages or composition.

According to a press release, train no. 06190 Tiruchy–Tambaram Special, which runs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will continue its services till December 31.

Similarly, train no. 06191 Tambaram–Tiruchy Special, operated on all days except Monday and Thursday, will also be extended from December 2 to 31.