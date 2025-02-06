Tambaram railway cops recover ration rice meant to be snuggled to north India

CHENNAI: The Tambaram railway police recovered over 1,500 kg of ration rice from the railway station premises on Wednesday.

The Railway Police personnel who were on patrol in the Tambaram railway station in the early morning noticed several gunny bags hidden in the bushes near platform 5.

When they opened the 40 bags, they found they contained ration rice, weighing about 1,500 kg.

During the investigation, the police found the rice was about to be smuggled to north India on an express train in the morning.

The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the smugglers with the help of CCTV.