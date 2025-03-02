Tambaram police introduce new U-turns to ease traffic congestion at Kamakshi Hospital junction

CHENNAI: Aiming to streamline traffic flow on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road (200 feet road), Tambaram City police have introduced two additional U-turns near the Kamakshi memorial Hospital junction, to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement.

Since last week, vehicles heading from Velachery towards the airport will have to take a compulsory left at Kamakshi Hospital junction, travel 200 meters, and use the newly created U-turn on Radial Road to continue straight. With this change, traffic at the junction will move continuously without waiting for a signal.

According to Tambaram police, they widened the stretch on the radial road by removing the grass patches on the sides of the road and ensured the turning radius even for heavy vehicles.

Another change was effected for vehicles traveling from the airport towards Pallikaranai. These motorists can no longer take a right turn at Kamakshi signal and instead take a left, proceed to Mylai Balaji junction, make a U-turn, and use the flyover to descend onto Velachery-Tambaram Road near Balaji Dental College.

For pedestrian safety, the Kamakshi Hospital signal will have brief 30-40 second pedestrian crossing intervals every four to five minutes.