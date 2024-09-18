Tambaram police arrest five including two minors for looting phones from govt buses, trains

CHENNAI: Five migrant workers, including two minors, who stole mobile phones from passengers on government buses and trains were arrested by the Tambaram police. Officials said 17 stolen mobile phones were recovered from the gang.

In the recent days, the Tambaram police have been receiving several complaints about mobile phones being stolen from commuters travelling on MTC buses in the suburbs of Chennai.

After several such complaints, the police formed a special team, which began monitoring buses, especially those that are overcrowded. Two days ago, the police spotted a 16-year-old boy standing in a suspicious manner at the Tambaram bus stop. While questioning, the boy was evasive in his replies. Growing suspicious, the officials detained him and took him to Tambaram police station for detailed questioning.

During the inquiry, the police found that the boy was from Odisha, from where he had come to Chennai with four others a few months ago by train in search of job. He has been working as a daily wage worker. Officials said the group also started to steal mobile phones from passengers on crowded buses and trains.

Based on the information given by the boy, the police arrested Ganesh Das (51), Sri Krishna (33), Aagaya (21) and another minor boy. The police arrested all five of them and recovered 17 mobile phones from them. The boys were sent to a government observation home, while the other three were remanded in judicial custody.