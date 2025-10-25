Tambaram in the grip of severe mosquito menace, residents cry for help

CHENNAI: Residents across the newly-formed Tambaram Municipal Corporation are facing an unprecedented surge in mosquito infestations, leading to sleepless nights and a rising fear of vector-borne diseases like dengue.

The problem, described as the worst in recent memory, is rampant throughout the corporation, with Zone 4 (Wards 55 to 61) and areas like Chrompet, Pallavaram, Sembaikuppam, Pammal, Anagaputhur, Thiruneermalai, Perungulathur, and Peerkankaranai being particularly affected.

The primary cause for the mosquito boom is identified as widespread public negligence and alleged civic inaction. Vacant plots filled with stagnant sewage water, overgrown with weeds, have become perfect breeding grounds. Compounding the issue is the irregular collection of garbage and overflowing sewage on the streets.

"The situation has only worsened since our municipalities were merged to form the corporation," said Mahendra Bhoopathy, president of the Perungulathur and Peerkankaranai Residents' Welfare Associations. "Taxes have multiplied, but basic amenities have not. There is no regular fogging or spraying of mosquito repellents. When they occasionally do it, the chemicals seem ineffective and substandard."

The mosquito onslaught is no longer just a nuisance but a public health emergency. Residents report a rapid spread of viral fevers, with over 50 people in Zone 4 alone suspected to have contracted dengue, some of which have been medically confirmed. Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable.

In a desperate attempt to protect themselves, citizens are resorting to heavy use of mosquito repellent coils and mats. However, the smoke from these devices is causing respiratory issues, especially for those with pre-existing conditions like asthma.

While residents allege that preventive fogging has completely stopped since the upgrade to a municipal corporation, officials claim otherwise.

When contacted, Tambaram Municipal Corporation officials stated that measures are being taken to control the mosquito population. They insisted that fogging and spraying operations are ongoing.

Acknowledging the infrastructure deficit, an official said, "A comprehensive new plan is being prepared to implement underground drainage systems in areas that lack them. Once this is executed, the mosquito problem will be significantly reduced."

They also downplayed the severity of the dengue outbreak, calling the cases "seasonal viral fevers" and claiming they have no official information about a dengue spread.

However, for the residents spending their nights swatting mosquitoes and their days worrying about their family's health, the corporation's promises offer little comfort. They demand immediate, visible action to clear garbage, stem the sewage flow, and conduct intensive fogging drives before the situation spirals further out of control.