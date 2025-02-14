Tambaram Corporation's commercial complex yet to convince vendors to set up shop

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Corporation completed the construction of an 11,000 sqft building as a one-stop commercial complex for traders on Kamaraj High Road in Old Perungalathur in 2024.

However, in 2025, the complex is yet to convince vendors that it is an ideal spot to set up shop, even as real estate prices soar in city and city-adjacent pockets.

To utilise the unused lands belonging to Perungalathur panchayat, the civic body conceptualised a sprawling commercial building at the spot with 28 shops complete with ATM and parking facilities for 20 cars and 40 two-wheelers. The project began in 2023, after the panchayat was merged with the Corporation, at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and was completed in early 2024.

The local body hoped the commercial complex would boost its revenue and be a buzzing spot for the residents as it had housed a mini-market and allotted space for eight food establishments.

The complex's downfall began before it started functioning as vendor associations claimed the local body did not discuss with them properly on the building and that its location was not ideal for business.

Residents say that the panchayat land, which remained unused for decades, could have been used for many other things that could lift the community.

Mahendra Boopathi, president of the Perungalathur Welfare Association, said the project was a complete failure. "The corporation should have utilised the space for some other purpose. There are no good hospitals in Perungalathur, Corporation could have constructed a hospital with better facilities there," he suggested.

Many residents think a community hall might have been an appropriate use of the land instead of the commercial complex. "We feel that the complex was constructed not to boost the revenue but to get more commission from the vendors," said the residents.

Since its inauguration, only six of the 28 shops have been booked, but they are not even open for business yet. Vendors rue that the advance and rent set by the corporation is very high and the location of the complex is unsuitable for business.

Tambaram Corporation commissioner S Balachander said the tender for shops was floated thrice, but vendors were not interested in it. "We are planning to reduce the rent and advance and float a new tender in the next few weeks," he said.