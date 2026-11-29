For Theresa, the idea was years in the making. Having grown up drinking bubble tea in Taiwan, she later lived in the UK, Hong Kong and the USA, witnessing the beverage grow into a global favourite. However, during her first visit to India in 2002, she was surprised to find that bubble tea was virtually non-existent here. The idea stayed with her. Following the pandemic, as younger consumers became increasingly open to global flavours, she and her husband Kannan decided to introduce Taiwanese bubble tea and food to Chennai.

"We opened our first outlet at Palladium Mall in 2024, fully bootstrapped and with zero compromises on quality," she says. The name Taiwan Maami carries a personal touch. Theresa explains that it is a playful reference to her being the 'maami', while her Chennai-born husband Kannan is the 'maama'. A co-founder, Kannan also serves as the company's CTO and developed its proprietary technology platform. Their vision extended beyond setting up another bubble tea café. They wanted to create a space that felt like a little piece of Taiwan, offering nostalgia and comfort to Taiwanese customers while introducing others to its food culture.