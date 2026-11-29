CHENNAI: Walking into Taiwan Maami, one is welcomed by the warmth of its founder, Theresa Hu, whose enthusiasm makes the dining experience inviting even before the food arrives. What began as a familiar part of her childhood in Taiwan has now found a home in Chennai, with the restaurant bringing together Taiwanese food traditions, bubble tea and Asian-inspired preparations.
For Theresa, the idea was years in the making. Having grown up drinking bubble tea in Taiwan, she later lived in the UK, Hong Kong and the USA, witnessing the beverage grow into a global favourite. However, during her first visit to India in 2002, she was surprised to find that bubble tea was virtually non-existent here. The idea stayed with her. Following the pandemic, as younger consumers became increasingly open to global flavours, she and her husband Kannan decided to introduce Taiwanese bubble tea and food to Chennai.
"We opened our first outlet at Palladium Mall in 2024, fully bootstrapped and with zero compromises on quality," she says. The name Taiwan Maami carries a personal touch. Theresa explains that it is a playful reference to her being the 'maami', while her Chennai-born husband Kannan is the 'maama'. A co-founder, Kannan also serves as the company's CTO and developed its proprietary technology platform. Their vision extended beyond setting up another bubble tea café. They wanted to create a space that felt like a little piece of Taiwan, offering nostalgia and comfort to Taiwanese customers while introducing others to its food culture.
The journey from a bubble tea café to a full-fledged restaurant is reflected in the menu. Now operating from T Nagar, with a live kitchen in Anna Nagar, Taiwan Maami brings together traditional Taiwanese specialities and contemporary creations.
Explaining the influences behind the menu, Theresa says Taiwanese cuisine draws from Chinese immigrant traditions that have evolved over several centuries. The island's geography and colonial history have also contributed to a culinary culture shaped by openness and cross-cultural influences. This is reflected in the menu, where traditional specialities such as Cong You Bing, a flaky scallion pancake, sit alongside contemporary offerings. The team also prepares its own ingredients, including Kung Pao sauce and curry blocks, retaining traditional techniques while making the flavours approachable to Chennai diners without turning them into conventional Indo-Chinese preparations.
Bubble tea, meanwhile, remains central to the experience. Tapioca pearls, popping boba, matcha, ube, taro and yuzu are imported from Taiwan and other parts of Northeast Asia, while the teas are single-estate organic whole-leaf varieties sourced from the Nilgiris and Assam. Sauces, pastes and basic oils are prepared in-house.
Theresa explains that authentic Taiwanese bubble tea begins with properly brewed whole-leaf black, green or oolong tea rather than flavoured non-dairy creamer powders. The tapioca pearls are cooked fresh, with particular attention paid to their chewiness. She describes the process as treating tea the way a mixologist treats spirits, carefully balancing strength, sweetness and texture. "Authenticity comes first; experimentation happens around it, never instead of it," she says.
Among the vegetarian offerings, the Hénán 8-Tomato Noodle Soup was undoubtedly the standout. The Taiwanese-style broth is slow-simmered with eight varieties of tomato, kombu, mushrooms and six vegetable stocks. The tomatoes lend it a balance of tanginess and richness, while the broth remains comforting without feeling too heavy. Paired with noodles, it makes for a deeply satisfying bowl, reminiscent of a warm hug on a rainy Chennai day.
The beverages deserve equal attention. The Mango Green Tea is refreshing, with just the right amount of sweetness, allowing the fruit to come through without overpowering the tea. The Saffron Milk Oolong is an interesting choice for those who enjoy the distinct flavour of saffron. The Strawberry Ube Latte, however, was the standout. Its striking purple hues, combined with the sweetness of strawberry and the delicate floral notes of ube, made it our favourite bubble tea of the meal. The Classic Matcha Latte was another pleasant option, with a smooth flavour that should appeal to matcha lovers.
The non-vegetarian offerings bring their own share of indulgence. The Original ChickGozilla, a Taiwanese-style crispy chicken steak, arrives crisp on the outside and tender within. Served with a selection of sauces, it offers different flavour combinations. Despite being deep-fried, it was not oily and made for a satisfying start to the meal.
The Kung Pao Tiger Prawns were another highlight, featuring generously sized prawns coated in a tangy, spicy sauce with roasted peanuts adding crunch. The Taiwanese Pineapple and Prawn Salad was equally memorable. The combination of crunchy pineapple and perfectly cooked, juicy prawns worked beautifully, while a generous coating of thick, creamy sweet mayonnaise brought the elements together
For dessert, we tried the strawberry and mango mochis. Their soft, delicate outer layers gave way to a creamy filling and a fruity centre. Both had distinct flavours, while their chewy texture made them a pleasant end to the meal.
The response in Chennai has been encouraging, Theresa says, with customers ranging from young professionals and families to members of the Taiwanese community. For her, one of the most rewarding aspects has been watching first-time visitors become regulars and hearing Taiwanese customers say that the food tastes like home.
- With input from Lavanya