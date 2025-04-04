T Nagar complex rent defaulters face action, Rs 3.4 crore dues pending

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to crack down on rent defaulters at the T Nagar shopping complex in Pondy Bazaar.

According to a report in The Times of India, out of 600 vendors in the building, nearly 300 have not paid their shop rents for over a year, resulting in pending dues to the tune of Rs 3.4 crore.

Following an inspection by Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar, the GCC’s revenue department has been instructed to serve notices to the defaulters. Most of the shops in the default list are located on the third and fourth floors of the complex, out of which many continue to remain shut.

The deputy mayor warned that the vendors would be given 15 days time to clear their dues and would face licence cancellation if they fail to comply and clear the dues.

Subsequently, responding to criticism about poor maintenance, the corporation cleaned the upper floors and fixed the sewage blockages. In an effort to improve accessibility, the GCC plans to install two elevators with 12-person capacity each and construct toilets in the complex.