Surge in stray dogs with rashes, poor hygiene alarms tourists in Mamallapuram

MAMALLAPURAM: A noticeable rise in the number of stray dogs in Mamallapuram has begun to concern tourists, particularly as many of the animals appear to be suffering from skin infections and poor hygiene.
Visitors have reported encountering dogs with visible rashes and a foul odour, making close interaction uncomfortable. According to a Maalaimalar report, this has created unease among both domestic and international travellers.
Stray dogs are frequently seen around key tourist attractions such as the Shore Temple, Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butter Ball, Pancha Rathas, and Tiger Cave. Their presence has led some visitors to avoid spending time in these areas altogether.
The issue also reflects broader challenges in the region, including Chennai, where stray dogs continue to roam freely across public spaces such as hospitals, transport hubs, and even the airport, as found by DT Next recently.
Frustration among tourists has also surfaced online, with several social media posts sarcastically questioning the maintenance of Mamallapuram as an international tourist destination.
Visitors are now urging local authorities and the Archaeological Department to take coordinated and effective measures to manage the stray dog population and preserve the town’s appeal.