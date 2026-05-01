Surge in stray dogs with rashes, poor hygiene alarms tourists in Mamallapuram

Visitors have reported encountering dogs with visible rashes and a foul odour, making close interaction uncomfortable. According to a Maalaimalar report, this has created unease among both domestic and international travellers.

Stray dogs are frequently seen around key tourist attractions such as the Shore Temple, Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s Butter Ball, Pancha Rathas, and Tiger Cave. Their presence has led some visitors to avoid spending time in these areas altogether.