Stray dogs keep up reign over Chennai's public spaces

At Chennai International Airport, around 20-30 stray dogs are seen across its three terminals, particularly during night hours. They are often found near parking zones, resting in quieter corners or around AC areas. While attacks are rare, drivers say the dogs frequently chase moving vehicles.

A taxi driver attributed their presence to constant feeding. “Passengers, staff, and even shop workers feed them regularly. Leftover food from restaurants and biscuits keep them coming back,” he said.

Airport authorities have deployed private personnel to manage the situation. Four guards per shift monitor the terminals. But, because they are released back after sterilisation, officials say it’s a challenge to watch them over.

The case is similar in every other public space where dogs being returned to the same spot is doing no good. “At public places like railway stations, this will reduce only if people stop feeding them,” said John, a passenger from Central railway station, who also added that the presence of dogs in the station creates fear.