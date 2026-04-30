Stray dogs keep up reign over Chennai's public spaces

CHENNAI: Months after the Supreme Court of India directed civic bodies to clear stray dogs from sensitive public spaces, the situation on the ground in Chennai remains largely unchanged, with dogs continuing to roam freely across hospitals, transport hubs and even the city’s airport.
At Chennai International Airport, around 20-30 stray dogs are seen across its three terminals, particularly during night hours. They are often found near parking zones, resting in quieter corners or around AC areas. While attacks are rare, drivers say the dogs frequently chase moving vehicles.
A taxi driver attributed their presence to constant feeding. “Passengers, staff, and even shop workers feed them regularly. Leftover food from restaurants and biscuits keep them coming back,” he said.
Airport authorities have deployed private personnel to manage the situation. Four guards per shift monitor the terminals. But, because they are released back after sterilisation, officials say it’s a challenge to watch them over.
The case is similar in every other public space where dogs being returned to the same spot is doing no good. “At public places like railway stations, this will reduce only if people stop feeding them,” said John, a passenger from Central railway station, who also added that the presence of dogs in the station creates fear.
Railway officials say complaints have been repeatedly raised with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), while the GCC had sterilised them. “We’ve now issued warnings asking passengers not to feed them,” an official noted.
Inside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, dogs are a common sight, be it near canteens, under tree shade and in parking areas. Resident Medical Officer Dr P Umapathy said, “Dogs are routinely picked up, sterilised and released back near the premises. We’ve informed the Corporation and also placed warning boards asking people not to feed them.”
The situation is no different at children’s facilities such as the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, as well as Metro and subway stations, where dogs continue to linger in search of food.
GCC officials admit that infrastructure remains the biggest hurdle. Veterinary Officer J Kamal Hussain said, “The two shelters being constructed in Manali and Perungudi can house around 500 aggressive or rabid dogs. They are expected to be ready by the end of May. Further decisions can be taken only after the shelters are operational.”
Until then, with no large-scale mechanism in place and feeding continuing unchecked, stray dogs remain a constant presence across Chennai’s most critical public spaces, effectively outpacing enforcement on the ground.