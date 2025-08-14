Sunday pattern of EMU train services and unreserved MEMU special between Egmore and Tiruchirappalli

CHENNAI: Sunday pattern of EMU trains services will be maintained in Chennai on Independence day.

Unreserved MEMU express special trains would be operated between Chennai Egmore and Tiruchirapalli to clear extra rush of passengers, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

Sunday pattern of train services will be maintained on Friday being a national holiday in Chennai Central to Arakkonam, Chennai Central to Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta and Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu sections.

Southern Railway will operate Train No 06161 Chennai Egmore – Tiruchirapalli Unreserved MEMU special leaving Chennai Egmore at 11.10 pm on August 14 (Thursday) and reach Tiruchchirapalli at 07.30 am, the next day (one service).

Train no 06162 Tiruchirapalli – Tambaram Unreserved MEMU express special will leave Tiruchirappalli at 10.50 pm on August 17 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 6.10 am, the next day (one service).

Coach composition will be of 12 Car MEMU, added the statement.